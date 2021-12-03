Atmos Energy releases statement regarding odor in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In a press release, Atmos Energy has stated that the smell that has been in the air around Odessa since Wednesday evening is a result of a chemical used to detect gas leaks.

The chemical, mercaptan is harmless and nontoxic. The chemical has a rotten egg smell. Atmos Energy has reported that they have not found any leaks and that the smell is the result of an excess of the mercaptan.

