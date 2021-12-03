Advertisement

Atmos Energy releases statement regarding odor in Odessa

Atmos Energy is actively responding to odor calls in the Odessa area.
Atmos Energy is actively responding to odor calls in the Odessa area.(CBS7 NEWS)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In a press release, Atmos Energy has stated that the smell that has been in the air around Odessa since Wednesday evening is a result of a chemical used to detect gas leaks.

The chemical, mercaptan is harmless and nontoxic. The chemical has a rotten egg smell. Atmos Energy has reported that they have not found any leaks and that the smell is the result of an excess of the mercaptan.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby now in jail
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

The MHS Theatre Troup
Midland High School students recognized at theatre conference
(Source: Ector County ISD)
Ireland Elementary dismisses classes for remainder of day
Ralph Mason
Andrews football coach Ralph Mason reflects on 43-year career
Andrews football coach Ralph Mason reflects on 43-year career