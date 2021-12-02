Advertisement

Second murder suspect sentenced to 35 years in prison

Larry West
Larry West(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

A second suspect in the murder of Midland Lee student Robert Duncan in 2019 was sentenced today.

Larry West has entered a plea agreement with the District Attorney and will waive his right to appeal. The District Attorney recommended a sentence of 35 years in prison. West was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

According to court evidence, West and Zayden Hayes were involved in an attempted robbery trying to get Marijuana on Dec. 27, 2019. Ducan’s body was then left just south of loop 250 and I-20 in Midland County. Duncan was reported missing until New Year’s Eve 2019 when his body was found.

Zayden Hayes was sentenced to 99 years in prison in October of 2021.

Two other people face charges in the case. Those charges are still pending.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

CBS7 Traffic Alert
Road closures due to bridge strike
Birmingham area restaurants that are also selling groceries
Governor Abbott, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms