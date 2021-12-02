Second murder suspect sentenced to 35 years in prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

A second suspect in the murder of Midland Lee student Robert Duncan in 2019 was sentenced today.

Larry West has entered a plea agreement with the District Attorney and will waive his right to appeal. The District Attorney recommended a sentence of 35 years in prison. West was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

According to court evidence, West and Zayden Hayes were involved in an attempted robbery trying to get Marijuana on Dec. 27, 2019. Ducan’s body was then left just south of loop 250 and I-20 in Midland County. Duncan was reported missing until New Year’s Eve 2019 when his body was found.

Zayden Hayes was sentenced to 99 years in prison in October of 2021.

Two other people face charges in the case. Those charges are still pending.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.