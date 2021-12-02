Advertisement

Ralph Mason retiring as Andrews head football coach

Ralph Mason
Ralph Mason(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews head football coach and athletic director Ralph Mason is retiring, CBS7 confirmed on Wednesday.

Mason was the head coach at Andrews for the last 10 seasons. The Mustangs won at least one playoff game every year he was in charge.

That includes the 2021 season, when Andrews earned a share of the district title and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Mason and his team will always be remembered for how they rose to the occasion in that playoff game, following the fatal bus crash involving the Andrews band.

The news was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

CBS7 congratulates Coach Mason on a great career.

