Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -

According to an affidavit obtained by CBS7, 31 year-old Megan Cawley has admitted to placing her newborn baby in the trunk of a car.

Midland Police say they were called out to Midland Memorial Hospital on November 30th after a doctor said he removed Cawley’s placenta, which he was that of a 36-week pregnancy. Cawley told the doctor she didn’t remember giving birth. According to the document, Cawley said that she nor her husband wanted kids after she came out of surgery. The doctor also told police he believed the baby had been born 4 days before she was taken to the hospital.

When questioned by police, Cawley denied giving birth or ever knowing she was pregnant. Police then questioned Cawley’s fiance who stated that when he returned to the house after Cawley went to the hospital, said there was a lot of blood in the bathroom but contributed it to a urinary tract infection. After obtaining permission from him for a search, police went to the residence and during the drive to that residence, Cawley’s fiance received a text from Cawley stating:

“I love you. I messed up. Trunk of the Impala, they won’t have to check the house. It was already dead. I’m going to jail for life.”

Cawley’s fiance then showed the message to officers.

According to the arrest warrant, Cawley admitted to officers that she’d had the baby on November 26th, placed the baby into black plastic bags, and then put the baby into the trunk of her car. Cawley also said her fiance knew nothing about the pregnancy or the birth.

The arrest warrant also stated that Cawley told officers the baby was not breathing when she put him into the bags, but according to paramedics the baby had been breathing.

Cawley is in MPD custody at the hospital and is charged with capital murder.

