Advertisement

Midland ISD discusses future of Washington STEM, YWLA

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - the Midland ISD held a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the futures of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Washington STEM Academy.

“Washington is in jeopardy of being closed down by MISD and turned into the Young Women’s Leadership Academy,” said community activist Courtney Ratliff.

It all started with the 2019 Midland ISD bond.

As part of the bond passing, the YWLA was supposed to get a permanent campus.

The bond failed.

“A lot of carts put before the horse when it came to that bond,” Ratliff said.

The school is still contractually promised a new home, and MISD has honed in on Washington STEM South Midland, which is why Midlanders gathered at the YWLA portables at Jones Elementary Wednesday evening.

It wouldn’t be the first time South or East Midland have been asked to sacrifice a school.

Most speakers asked the district to find another location. They also recognized the good the YWLA is doing for Midland girls.

But the scenario doesn’t look good for Washington. The school operates at less than 50% capacity, and it has the necessary infrastructure to support the growing YWLA student body.

And while south side residents feel the result is inevitable, the district could add another portable or two for the YWLA, but that would only be a temporary solution.

“I just feel like our communities have done our fair share of giving up schools, and it’s time to look for a different location,” Ratliff said.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Washington STEM Academy
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College outlasts Howard College in overtime