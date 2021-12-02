Midland ISD discusses future of Washington STEM, YWLA

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - the Midland ISD held a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the futures of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Washington STEM Academy.

“Washington is in jeopardy of being closed down by MISD and turned into the Young Women’s Leadership Academy,” said community activist Courtney Ratliff.

It all started with the 2019 Midland ISD bond.

As part of the bond passing, the YWLA was supposed to get a permanent campus.

The bond failed.

“A lot of carts put before the horse when it came to that bond,” Ratliff said.

The school is still contractually promised a new home, and MISD has honed in on Washington STEM South Midland, which is why Midlanders gathered at the YWLA portables at Jones Elementary Wednesday evening.

It wouldn’t be the first time South or East Midland have been asked to sacrifice a school.

Most speakers asked the district to find another location. They also recognized the good the YWLA is doing for Midland girls.

But the scenario doesn’t look good for Washington. The school operates at less than 50% capacity, and it has the necessary infrastructure to support the growing YWLA student body.

And while south side residents feel the result is inevitable, the district could add another portable or two for the YWLA, but that would only be a temporary solution.

“I just feel like our communities have done our fair share of giving up schools, and it’s time to look for a different location,” Ratliff said.

