Governor Abbott, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Austin, Texas (KOSA) -

The Governor’s office announced today that $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. This program is set to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Satler said this money will help families stay fed during the holiday season.

“As Texas families gather to celebrate the holidays this month, this will provide some comfort to them with these additional funds to help them buy nutritious food,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) gave approval to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by December 31.

