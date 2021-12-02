Big Spring woman will serve 11 years, pay $10,000 fine for intoxicated manslaughter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sentencing trial for Lindsay Shay Woods, 36, of Big Spring, concluded Wednesday afternoon in the 118th District Court.

Woods had already pleaded guilty last week to a 2nd-degree felony charge of Intoxicated Manslaughter in the vehicular death of John Lyons, 66, of Big Spring, on March 24, 2020. It was on this day that, according to the DPS report, Woods’s vehicle crashed into Lyon’s vehicle and then struck Lyons, and a DPS Trooper’s vehicle. The Trooper on scene was able to move out of the way before being injured.

Over the course of the three-day trial, it was revealed several field sobriety tests were administered to Woods and it was determined that she was intoxicated. Woods pleaded guilty to being intoxicated by Tramadol and Diphenhydramine, however her lab report showed that she also had Benzodiazepine, commonly used for anti-anxiety medications, and a lab technician testified that Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, was indicative of Woods having used cocaine within 24 hours of being screened.

Since Woods has no prior felony convictions, the defense requested that she received 10 years probation. John Lyons’ widow read a witness impact statement to Woods during the sentencing that stated that she had forgiven Woods, but felt that probation was an inappropriate sentence.

Ultimately, the jury unanimously returned a punishment for Woods to serve 11 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and pay a fine of $10,000.

CREDIT: KBEST Media

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.