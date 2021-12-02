Advertisement

Big Spring woman will serve 11 years, pay $10,000 fine for intoxicated manslaughter

Lindsay Shay Woods of Big Spring will serve 11 years and pay a $10,000 fine for intoxicated manslaughter.
Big Spring intoxicated manslaughter
Big Spring intoxicated manslaughter(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sentencing trial for Lindsay Shay Woods, 36, of Big Spring, concluded Wednesday afternoon in the 118th District Court.

Woods had already pleaded guilty last week to a 2nd-degree felony charge of Intoxicated Manslaughter in the vehicular death of John Lyons, 66, of Big Spring, on March 24, 2020. It was on this day that, according to the DPS report, Woods’s vehicle crashed into Lyon’s vehicle and then struck Lyons, and a DPS Trooper’s vehicle. The Trooper on scene was able to move out of the way before being injured.

Over the course of the three-day trial, it was revealed several field sobriety tests were administered to Woods and it was determined that she was intoxicated. Woods pleaded guilty to being intoxicated by Tramadol and Diphenhydramine, however her lab report showed that she also had Benzodiazepine, commonly used for anti-anxiety medications, and a lab technician testified that Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, was indicative of Woods having used cocaine within 24 hours of being screened.

Since Woods has no prior felony convictions, the defense requested that she received 10 years probation. John Lyons’ widow read a witness impact statement to Woods during the sentencing that stated that she had forgiven Woods, but felt that probation was an inappropriate sentence.

Ultimately, the jury unanimously returned a punishment for Woods to serve 11 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and pay a fine of $10,000.

CREDIT: KBEST Media

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information
Traffic accident background (MGN)
TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed near Horseshoe Arena

Latest News

Atmos Energy is actively responding to odor calls in the Odessa area.
Atmos Energy is actively responding to odor calls in the Odessa area.
Photo: Courtesy Customs and Border Protection
Agents Apprehend Large Group in National Park
(Source: City of Midland)
Plane crashes in Midland
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby