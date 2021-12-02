Advertisement

Atmos Energy is actively responding to odor calls in the Odessa area.

There are no active evacuations.
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Some on Facebook posted about the smell of gas in their homes and neighborhoods Wednesday evening.

Atmos Energy sent out this news release:

The safety of the public, our employees and our system is our highest priority, and we want to thank Odessa Fire Rescue for their support and the residents who did the right thing by calling our emergency number.

We will continue to respond to every odor call and will continue to do so as part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services.

As always, Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone if you think you smell gas? Act fast!  Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak

