A truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa leaves one man in critical condition

It happened about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at 43rd and Grandview
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Odessa Police, a motorcycle and a truck got into a crash.

Police say the truck left the scene and was later found and arrested.

The driver of the motorcycle is in the hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been release at this time.

