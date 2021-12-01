Advertisement

Police: Around 20 FedEx packages dumped off road in Alabama

This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department said they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166.

Police say the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

