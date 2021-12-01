Advertisement

Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby

Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland(KLTE)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -According to Midland Police Department, a woman is in jail on a capital murder charge after giving birth to a baby at her home that was later found dead.

MPD says they were called out Tuesday to Midland Memorial Hospital. After an investigation, police found that Megan Cawley had given birth on Nov. 27 but did not have the baby with her at the hospital.

Detectives went to a home where they found the baby’s body in the trunk of a car.

Cawley was arrested and charged with capital murder Wednesday.

MPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
A truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa leaves one man in critical condition
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information
Traffic accident background (MGN)
TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed near Horseshoe Arena

Latest News

Joshua Skinner sits down to talk about a new season for the West Texas Warbirds.
Warbirds gear up for new season
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland TLCA at Odessa Compass Academy
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Classical vs. Lubbock All Saints
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian vs. San Angelo Central