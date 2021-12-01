Advertisement

Midland Habitat for Humanity receives a large gift from Pioneer Natural Resources

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Habitat for Humanity came into possession of thirty-five acres of land today, all thanks to Pioneer Natural Resources.

A ceremony was held this morning at the property site, where the deed was handed over.

It’s the largest ever donation to Midland Habitat for Humanity totaling out to about 2 million dollars of real estate.

The non-profit expects to build over 100 homes on the land in the coming years.

None of that would be possible without help from Pioneer.

“Truthfully, we can not afford the market price of land right now. So, we have been actively looking for partnerships, and Pioneer has been a partner of our back to 2012. We are so excited this came to fruition, a very big, very generous donation,” said Joey Hopkins, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

The homes are sold to families using interest-free loans.

