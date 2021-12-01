The Midland Christmas tree lighting ceremony has arrived

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The day is finally here. It’s time to light the Christmas tree, but a lot of work went on behind the scenes to make this happen.

“It took about two weeks to get this tree completely up. Then we’ve been working with Bowie Fine Arts Choir and the Midland High choir directors for the last couple months to get them on board to come and perform and have a wonderful event for the community,” said Joey Jolly, the recreation superintendent for the city of Midland.

This is the first time the tree lighting is in Centennial Park and Jolly says they could not be more excited to bring the Christmas spirit back to the heart of Midland.

“This is one of the more fun events we do every year. Get to see smiles on little kids’ faces. That’s always a blessing to see that just to give back to the community and have them have fun and bring a smile to the little kids,” said Jolly.

The fifty-foot tree is the main attraction for sure, but you can’t forget about the two choirs, hot chocolate and of course Santa Claus.

Jolly says this is the perfect night out for the families.

“This is the unofficial kickoff of Christmas so it’s a fun time to come out with your family and enjoy the trees being lit, the performances by the choir, get your picture taken with Santa Claus, it’s just all about bringing the families together,” said Jolly.

From building the stage, and the tree, it was all hands on deck, but Jolly says it’s all worth it.

“The most exciting thing is to see the tree get lit all the hard work that went into putting the tree up and once seeing it’s lit get to see the finished product,” said Jolly.

The All-American Christmas parade is happening on December eleventh.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.