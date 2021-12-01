Advertisement

Agents Apprehend Large Group in National Park

Border Patrol and Park Rangers found 70 illegal immigrants from Venezuela
Photo: Courtesy Customs and Border Protection
Photo: Courtesy Customs and Border Protection(Customs and Border Protection)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Border Patrol Sector Agents with the assistance of Big Bend National Park Rangers apprehend a large group of Undocumented Non-Citizens south of Alpine, Texas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Border Patrol agents working with National Park Rangers within Big Bend National Park apprehended a group of over 70 Undocumented Non-Citizens. The group consisted of undocumented migrants from Venezuela. From Nov. 25, 2021, through Dec. 1, 2021, Big Bend Sector has encountered over 200 subjects in Big Bend National Park.

“Big Bend Sector agents work hard every day along with local agencies to protect the American people and safeguard our borders,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin.

“We appreciate our relationship with the National Park Service Rangers and all of our partners in the Big Bend region.”

All individuals were transported to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing and will be processed under established Big Bend Sector Guidelines.

Big Bend Sector partners with many local and state law enforcement entities to keep our border communities safe. If you see something suspicious, report it by contacting our 24/7 hotline at

1-866-581-7549. Together, we can continue to uphold national security and combat illicit activity.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information
Traffic accident background (MGN)
TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed near Horseshoe Arena

Latest News

(Source: City of Midland)
Plane crashes in Midland
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby
Joshua Skinner sits down to talk about a new season for the West Texas Warbirds.
Warbirds gear up for new season
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland TLCA at Odessa Compass Academy