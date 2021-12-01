Agents Apprehend Large Group in National Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Border Patrol Sector Agents with the assistance of Big Bend National Park Rangers apprehend a large group of Undocumented Non-Citizens south of Alpine, Texas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Border Patrol agents working with National Park Rangers within Big Bend National Park apprehended a group of over 70 Undocumented Non-Citizens. The group consisted of undocumented migrants from Venezuela. From Nov. 25, 2021, through Dec. 1, 2021, Big Bend Sector has encountered over 200 subjects in Big Bend National Park.

“Big Bend Sector agents work hard every day along with local agencies to protect the American people and safeguard our borders,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin.

“We appreciate our relationship with the National Park Service Rangers and all of our partners in the Big Bend region.”

All individuals were transported to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing and will be processed under established Big Bend Sector Guidelines.

Big Bend Sector partners with many local and state law enforcement entities to keep our border communities safe. If you see something suspicious, report it by contacting our 24/7 hotline at

1-866-581-7549. Together, we can continue to uphold national security and combat illicit activity.

