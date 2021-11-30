West Texas Food Banks is kicking of a fundraiser on National day of giving

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tomorrow is known as the national day of giving.

The West Texas Food Bank is challenging the community to participate in their match challenge with the Abell-Hanger Foundation.

“We are looking forward to Giving Tuesday. It is absolutely one of the most favorite days of the year,” said Craig Stoker, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the West Texas Food Bank.

The Abell-Hanger foundation will match all donations up to $100,000.

“Pretty much any donation made tomorrow is going to be doubled. We hope to put a huge dent in that $100,000 number,” said Stoker.

If you can’t donate tomorrow, don’t worry. The match challenge will be going on all month.

Stoker says this is a special day because it’s a way to highlight the need in our community.

“It’s something that follows the Thanksgiving holiday with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It gives the opportunity for people to give back after a weekend of indulgences,” said Stoker.

The donations help with operations from buying food to keep the warehouse stocked, and putting gas in the trucks that travel to the 19 different counties the food bank serves.

“We’re able to help provide those meals out to the community with the generous donations from the community. So it’s like a big circle. We take what is given to us so we are able to essentially double what is donated and with the match we are able to quadruple what’s going on,” said Stoker.

Stoker says these donations stay here locally to help your neighbors in your own community.

