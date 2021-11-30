Sul Ross head football coach resigns after eight seasons

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - In a team meeting on Monday afternoon, head football coach John Pearce announced his resignation after eight seasons.

”I’m very thankful for the last eight years and I know I am leaving the program in a better place,” said Pearce. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter.”

Pearce was hired as head coach in 2014 after 16 years of coaching in Texas between stints at Blinn College and Prairie View A&M University. He improved the team’s overall record in each of his first three seasons, finishing 2016 at 6-4. The Lobos went 4-2 in the American Southwest Conference for their highest finish since 2012. It was Sul Ross’ first winning season in 10 years and earned Pearce ASC Coach of the Year.

Pearce was a recipient of the 2014-2015 Sul Ross Academic Excellence in Coaching Award and has coached over 30 ASC All-Conference players, one All-American and one All-South Region player.

”Coach Pearce has done an outstanding job of building relationships within the community, conference, on campus and with alumni,” said athletic director Amanda Workman. “We appreciate all the effort Coach Pearce has made to help shape the lives of our student-athletes.”

In the same meeting, Barry Derickson was named the interim head football coach. Derickson joined the Lobo Football staff in August as offensive coordinator.

”I’m extremely excited to be named interim head coach and lead Sul Ross State Football,” said Derickson. “We have a great core of guys going forward and I really have always been a believer that this is the place to be in the ASC. Having been a coach in Texas for many years and recruiting this great state, the brand of ball here is also great. Our mentality going forward is educating our student-athletes to be great men, leaders and students in every phase of their lives. Our coaching staff will make sure we execute this with every player so that our players may leave here being champions in their lives. I would like to thank President Gallego, Athletic Director Workman and the great University of Sul Ross State for this opportunity.”

Before joining Sul Ross, Derickson served as tight ends coach at Valparaiso University for the Spring 2021 season. He previously coached in the ASC as co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Howard Payne University from July 2014 to July 2016.

”Coach Derickson has shown tremendous leadership over the past semester,” said Workman. “He has demonstrated great character, integrity and an unmatched love for Alpine and Sul Ross. I believe he is a great fit to take over the leadership of the football program.”

