Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa woman wanted on embezzlement charges is behind bars today in Oregon.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Yvette Lares Garcia Pando was arrested in Gladstone, Oregon for a traffic violation.

According to our gray tv sister station KPTV in Oregon, a Gladstone police officer was shot and 36-year-old Yvette Lares Garcia Pando was also shot after she left police custody and grabbed a gun shooting the officer.

Pando is wanted for two charges including theft of over $300,000 and misappropriation of funds from an Odessa company.

She and the officer are expected to survive the shooting

