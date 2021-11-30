Advertisement

Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon

36-year-old Yvette Lares Garcia Pando is also wanted on a warrant out of Odessa
Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Yvette Lares Garcia Pando(CBS7 NEWS)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa woman wanted on embezzlement charges is behind bars today in Oregon.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Yvette Lares Garcia Pando was arrested in Gladstone, Oregon for a traffic violation.

According to our gray tv sister station KPTV in Oregon, a Gladstone police officer was shot and 36-year-old Yvette Lares Garcia Pando was also shot after she left police custody and grabbed a gun shooting the officer.

Pando is wanted for two charges including theft of over $300,000 and misappropriation of funds from an Odessa company.

She and the officer are expected to survive the shooting

