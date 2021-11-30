Man arrested in Big Spring for possession of methamphetamine

Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) - A man is behind bars after running from the Big Spring Police Department while carrying meth.

Austin Michael Henson, 23, was arrested Monday after a BPD officer recognized him as having a warrant out for his arrest. When the officer tried to take him into custody, Henson ran back under a home. BPD officers then used pepper spray to make the arrest.

Henson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of evading arrest/detention. 10 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm were found when a search warrant was conducted on the house. Henson was later charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Additional charges are expected for other residents.

