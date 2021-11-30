Jacks Complete Sweep Over Mudbugs With 5-1 Win

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From the Odessa Jackalopes:

Saturday night, Odessa faced Shreveport for the second time this weekend. The Jacks were coming off their second-straight win and looking to hand the Mudbugs their eighth-straight loss. The Jacks also entered the game with the chance of sweeping the Mudbugs for the second time this season. Saturday was also the final game of the 12-game road trip for the Mudbugs.

The Jacks got on the board first after Nick Ahern found William Marshall (2) in the slot. Marshall’s goal came within the first five minutes of the first period. Odessa would go up by a pair after Conner Couet (1) fired the puck from the top of the right point that deflected off a Mudbug stick and into the net. Odessa headed to the locker room after the first with a 2-0 lead. They also outshot Shreveport 14-5.

Odessa did not let their foot off the gas to start the second as they scored 3:48 into the period. Emerson Goode (8) beat Bobak to give Odessa their largest lead of the weekend. With just over eight minutes elapsed in the middle period, Ryan Mansfield took a minor penalty for tripping. Even down a player, the Jacks managed to put up two goals on the same penalty kill. Chris Duclair (12) turned on the jets and snapped the puck right past Bobak for the 4-0 lead. It only took :53 seconds for Mike Manzo (3) to score as he was able to deke Bobak out of his skates. His goal made it 5-0 Odessa. The score would remain that way when the horn sounded. After 40 minutes the Jacks were outshooting Shreveport 18-17. While Odessa only put up four shots in the second period, they scored on three of them.

The final period only saw one goal scorer which was from Logan Valkama (3) of Shreveport. Valkama ended Alex Proctor’s hopes of a shutout after he scored 7:38 into the period. The main storyline of the final period was the line brawl that took place with 9:33 left in regulation. Multiple fights occurred which wound up in players from each side being ejected. Head Coach Scott Deur and Shreveport Associate Head Coach Gavin Morgan were also ejected. Charlie Banquier accumulated the most with 47 penalty minutes. The Jacks would go on to not only win the game 5-1 but also sweep the Mudbugs for the second time this season. Neither team was able to score on their power play opportunities. Odessa went 0/4 and Shreveport went 0/7. The Mudbugs outshot the Jackalopes 30-27.

Odessa entered the weekend with the fewest penalty minutes in the South at 253. They now have the fourth most with 385. The next meeting between Shreveport and Odessa will not be until March 4-5. Odessa enters their three-game series with the El Paso Rhinos on a three-game win streak. The Rhinos were swept by Amarillo this past weekend and will come to the Ector County Coliseum in sixth place (9-10-2). Odessa has an overall record of 14-7-0-1 (29pts) which puts them in a tie for second with New Mexico. The Jacks scored four shorthanded goals against the Mudbugs this weekend which gives them eight on the season (league-high). For the first time ever, the Jacks have swept Shreveport twice in one season.

