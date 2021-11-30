Advertisement

David Wilson’s trial is set to resume after a pause from a COVID-19 outbreak

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Following the delay of the David Wilson trial caused by a COVID-19 outbreak, the Midland County Courthouse is expected to resume the trial tomorrow with new COVID-19 precautions.

An order signed by Midland County Judge Robnett lists 5 protocols the court will be enforced going forward.

“Participants will be required to have their temperatures taken prior to entering into the quart room any number of entries. They’ll have to have their temperature taken that includes the participants in the trial,” said Jeff Robnett, the Midland County administrative judge.

The court says hand sanitizers, face masks and shields will also be supplied but not required to be worn.

Those COVID precautions aren’t the only thing changing about the David Wilson jury trial.

“Judge Rucker made this decision under the circumstances to reschedule and to put judge Tryon judge to try the case,” said Robnett.

Robnett also says tomorrow’s trial will also move forward with one less juror because one person is still quarantining, but he says retired judge tryon for the 161st district court in Ector County will encourage COVID safety as much as possible.

Moving forward, the Midland County Courthouse will be trying cases with a small amount of jurors and be flexible to any interruptions and delays.

David Wilson’s trial resumes at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown
Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
Traffic accident background (MGN)
TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed near Horseshoe Arena
Members of the Sweetwater and Big Spring bands perform at the Andrews High School playoff game...
LET THE BAND PLAY: Big Spring, Sweetwater bands step in for Andrews playoff game

Latest News

.
West Texas Food Banks is kicking of a fundraiser on National day of giving
Odessa Holiday Pop-up Event Downtown Venue
Local vendor in Odessa organized her first pop-up event for the holiday season
Parks Legado Christmas Tree Marketplace
Parks Legado Christmas Tree Marketplace sells out of trees for the season
Odessa Holiday Pop-up Event Downtown Venue
Odessa Holiday Pop-up Event Downtown Venue