David Wilson’s trial is set to resume after a pause from a COVID-19 outbreak

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Following the delay of the David Wilson trial caused by a COVID-19 outbreak, the Midland County Courthouse is expected to resume the trial tomorrow with new COVID-19 precautions.

An order signed by Midland County Judge Robnett lists 5 protocols the court will be enforced going forward.

“Participants will be required to have their temperatures taken prior to entering into the quart room any number of entries. They’ll have to have their temperature taken that includes the participants in the trial,” said Jeff Robnett, the Midland County administrative judge.

The court says hand sanitizers, face masks and shields will also be supplied but not required to be worn.

Those COVID precautions aren’t the only thing changing about the David Wilson jury trial.

“Judge Rucker made this decision under the circumstances to reschedule and to put judge Tryon judge to try the case,” said Robnett.

Robnett also says tomorrow’s trial will also move forward with one less juror because one person is still quarantining, but he says retired judge tryon for the 161st district court in Ector County will encourage COVID safety as much as possible.

Moving forward, the Midland County Courthouse will be trying cases with a small amount of jurors and be flexible to any interruptions and delays.

David Wilson’s trial resumes at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

