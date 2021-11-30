Advertisement

Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot in Michigan school shooting

A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no...
A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no confirmed deaths, a sheriff's department spokesperson said.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the wounded were students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Traffic accident background (MGN)
TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed near Horseshoe Arena
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Crash closes eastbound I-20 near Horseshoe Arena
Members of the Sweetwater and Big Spring bands perform at the Andrews High School playoff game...
LET THE BAND PLAY: Big Spring, Sweetwater bands step in for Andrews playoff game
FILE - A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated...
New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality

Latest News

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the...
Ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania