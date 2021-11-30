Advertisement

An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa man is behind bars on a seventy-five thousand dollar bond after he was arrested over the weekend thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

This man, Kavas Green, was arrested on Saturday. He’s wanted for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information.

It happened in the 4600 block of Oakwood.

Odessa crime stoppers shared this video to their Facebook page showing Green’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers say they received several tips that led to his arrest.

