Parks Legado Christmas Tree Marketplace sells out of trees for the season

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you’ve been to Parks Legado in Odessa within the past two weeks, you may have noticed a lot of Christmas trees for sale.

The Sewell Group and the Permian Band Booster Club have hosted the Christmas Tree Marketplace for the past 4 years.

It all started out as a vision for the Sewell Group back in 2018, and it became a success over time thanks to the community and the Permian Band Booster Club.

As of today, a representative confirmed that they are completely sold out of Christmas trees.

The event helps fundraise money for the students in the Permian Band Booster Club.

For club member Brooklyn Proffitt, this opportunity helps many students gain customer service skills before entering the job market.

“It’s really relieving to know that the community really supports what we’re doing and is allowing us to just come out and like help students get more comfortable with, you know, talking to people and selling stuff, so as they grow up and they get older where they’re getting into more jobs and stuff they already have some experience, and they’re a whole lot more confident then they were before,” said Brooklyn Proffitt, the Senior Drum Major of the Permian Band.

If you missed out on the Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market, don’t worry, they will return next year.

