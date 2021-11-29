Local vendor in Odessa organized her first pop-up event for the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Just off Grant Avenue in downtown Odessa, a woman by the name Carol Montano opened the doors of the Downtown Venue and created the ‘Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Event.’

It featured many other small businesses from around West Texas that were ready to sell many holiday items for the season.

From tasty treats to holiday decor, and other fun merchandise, it had a little something for everyone to enjoy.

“It feels awesome because I get to meet new people and get to see the stuff that they sell. the stuff that they actually even make themselves and they’re getting it ready for all these other people to come,” said Carol Montano, the organizer of the ‘Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Event.’

As customers stopped by the venue, other vendors also took advantage of purchasing hand-made goods from other small businesses, and meeting people from around West Texas.

“The most fun we have is getting to know the other vendors and just getting to see their stuff. believe me. I will spend probably more than I make before I leave today, so I always buy something from everybody just to try and support everyone,” said April Barber, the co-owner of Southern Edge Creations.

The holidays aren’t just about shopping for gifts but the quality time that is spent with family is what makes it more meaningful.

For the Shelton sisters, after experiencing the passing of their mother, they were then led to opening up their own shop, following in their mothers’ footsteps.

“Being able to be out here today because it’s a holiday event. It just reinforces family and family values and stuff, so being able to be here with my sister and we have a love for lashes, and make-up, and everything, so that’s how we created our business. Found what we love and then made it our business,” said Sheri Shelton, the co-owner of Brains, Beauty, and More LLC.

The ‘Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Event’ will return on December twelfth and nineteenth at the Downtown Venue in Odessa from noon through 6 p.m.

