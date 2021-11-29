Advertisement

Christmas at the Horseshoe event accepting toy donations

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sherriff’s Office has partnered with local non-profits to host a free event at the Horseshoe Arena. The sheriff’s office is hoping that each child will be able to leave the event with a free toy through donations. People who wish to donate an unwrapped toy may do so at any of the following locations:

Midland County Sheriff’s Office 400 S. Main Midland, Texas

Midland County Annex, Tax Office 2110 N. A. St. Midland, Texas

Dollar General 3305 W. Front Street Midland, Texas

Dollar General, 1904 Rankin Hwy, Midland, Texas

Dollar General, 10404 FM 307, Midland, Texas

Mulberry Cafe 2101 W. Wadley Suite 8 Midland, Texas

The event is set for December 18, at 5p.m. and will feature a visit from Santa, a live nativity scene and arts and craft until 6:30 p.m. At 7p.m. Inner Court and JK Dance Studio will perform their live Christmas music production. The event will end with a light show.

