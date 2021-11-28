Advertisement

STATE BOUND: Midland Christian advances to TAPPS state finals

The Midland Christian Mustangs are moving on to the TAPPS state finals after beating the San Antonio Central Catholic Buttons 41-14.
By Kate Porter
Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian Mustangs are moving on to the TAPPS state finals after beating the San Antonio Central Catholic Buttons 41-14.

The Mustangs will play Parish Episcopal on Saturday in Waco.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the state semi-final game!

The Midland Christian Mustangs are moving on to the TAPPS state finals after beating the San Antonio Central Catholic Buttons 41-14.
