Parks Legado held its last Christmas Tree Market for the season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With Thanksgiving already out of the way, many are now gearing up for Christmas, so it’s time for the Christmas tree shopping to begin. That’s all thanks to the Permian Band Booster Club.

It all started out as a vision four years ago for the Sewell Family to bring a Christmas tree market in Parks Legado.

After reaching out to several nonprofits and schools in West Texas in hopes of a partnership, the Permian Band Booster Club was the only organization that took a chance on it.

That chance became a success.

“We partnered up with Sewell Ford or the Sewell Group and they’ve been so awesome and they’ve made this fundraiser for the Permian Band Booster really really magical and successful. This is my second year doing it but the atmosphere out here is just so amazing,” said Sondra Woolf, a board member of the Permian Band Booster Club.

Despite the national Christmas tree shortage, Sewell and the band are doing everything they can to make sure people are able to buy a tree for the holiday at an affordable price.

“The team of people that put the Christmas Tree Market together called over three-hundred Christmas tree farms across the nation, because there’s a Christmas tree shortage, so we had to find the trees, and we found a really small family farm up in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, and had been really blessed that they work with us every year,” said Andrew Marshall, the marketing director for the Sewell Family of Companies.

As the pandemic has affected not only the community but students all around the Permian Basin, it’s not stopping anyone from having fun during the holidays once again.

“We’re so glad to see people out and about. I know it’s been such a hard couple years and for the students too, and it’s so nice to see them be able to work and interact with the public again, and for the kids to be able to get out and experience this is really great,” said Woolf.

If you missed out on this year’s Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market, you’ll have to mark your calendars and come check out all the fun next year.

