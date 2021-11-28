The Painted Potter brings Santa Clause to their holiday painting class

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Painted Potter held their ‘Painting with Santa’ event today.

Kids had the chance to finger paint a personalized mug and plate for Santa’s milk and cookies upon his arrival on Christmas day.

Families were able to take Christmas pictures with Santa.

Tickets were sold for forty dollars and it included warm hot cocoa and cookies.

The owner of the Painted Potter says this is a great opportunity for friends and families to get together this holiday season.

“This is a unique opportunity that we give here at the Painted Potter for kids to come out and paint with Santa. Like you said, not only just to be with Santa, but we have like little playdates over here and everything, so it’s just something we do every year. We always have two dates for it because it is such a popular event,” said Wende Hernandez, owner of the Painted Potter.

If you want to attend an event like today’s, the next ‘Painting with Santa’ will be held on December 11th.

