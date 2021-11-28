Advertisement

The Painted Potter brings Santa Clause to their holiday painting class

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Painted Potter held their ‘Painting with Santa’ event today.

Kids had the chance to finger paint a personalized mug and plate for Santa’s milk and cookies upon his arrival on Christmas day.

Families were able to take Christmas pictures with Santa.

Tickets were sold for forty dollars and it included warm hot cocoa and cookies.

The owner of the Painted Potter says this is a great opportunity for friends and families to get together this holiday season.

“This is a unique opportunity that we give here at the Painted Potter for kids to come out and paint with Santa. Like you said, not only just to be with Santa, but we have like little playdates over here and everything, so it’s just something we do every year. We always have two dates for it because it is such a popular event,” said Wende Hernandez, owner of the Painted Potter.

If you want to attend an event like today’s, the next ‘Painting with Santa’ will be held on December 11th.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown
Members of the Sweetwater and Big Spring bands perform at the Andrews High School playoff game...
LET THE BAND PLAY: Big Spring, Sweetwater bands step in for Andrews playoff game

Latest News

Gypsy Moon Mercantile
Local business in Odessa takes advantage of ‘Small Business Saturday’
Gypsy Moon Mercantile
Gypsy Moon Mercantile Shop
Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market
Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market 2021
Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market
Parks Legado held its last Christmas Tree Market for the season