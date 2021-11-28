Advertisement

Local business in Odessa takes advantage of ‘Small Business Saturday’

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Gypsy Moon Mercantile is a small business that has been open for about 6 weeks.

The store contains products from forty-six local vendors.

Products sold include arts and crafts, handmade goods, toys, and much more.

The event ran from noon till 5 pm.

The owner of the store says she is amazed by how art brings so many people together.

“It’s been amazing meeting all the wonderful people. building friendships. it’s interesting how much artists have in common together. It’s bands, age, it doesn’t, you know, matter how old you are or what gender you are. If you have a passion for art, you have a bond that brings you together, and I think that’s a big part of what our shop is about,” said Jackie Hall, the owner of Gypsy Moon Mercantile.

The Gypsy Moon Mercantile is still in the works on their next pop-up event.

