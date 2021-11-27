Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman

Latest News

Monahans Loboes football
RECAP: Monahans season ends in 3rd round with loss to Aubrey
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
The Painted Potter offered a ‘Drop and Shop’ service to ease holiday shopping for parents
The Painted Potter offered a ‘Drop and Shop’ service to ease holiday shopping for parents
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?