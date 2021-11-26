VFW Post 41-49 provided meals for veterans on Thanksgiving

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -There were many events surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday.

The turkey was cooked out at VFW post 41-49 for its Veterans Thanksgiving meal.

It was served up with all the traditional favorites from stuffing to mashed potatoes and lots of pie.

The Thanksgiving tradition has been going on for several years, and it’s not just open to Veterans, it’s open to anyone who wants a place to go for the holidays.

The former president of the VFW says they don’t want anyone to be alone during the holiday season if people want a place to go, someone to talk to, the VFW is open for anyone.

Everyone stuck around to watch the hard-fought Cowboys game Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.