The Painted Potter offered a ‘Drop and Shop’ service to ease holiday shopping for parents

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Painted Potter had the ‘Drop and Shop’ kids camp today where parents could drop their kids off for a few hours and go get some holiday shopping checked off the list.

“I myself being a mother, sometimes you don’t have a babysitter, don’t have a place for the kids to go, so I wanted parents to be able to go out and enjoy black Friday and have a safe, fun place for their kids to come,” said Wende Hernandez, the owner of the Painted Potter.

While the parents are cashing in on all the deals, the kids get to have their fun too.

“We are doing our coil Christmas trees. They’re coiling the clay. it’s low-fire clay so they’re getting their hands really dirty getting in there and it’s going to be a little christmas tree. At the end of the class today it’ll be dry and ready to paint and we’ll fire those in our kiln and they’ll be able to take them home and give them as gifts,” said Hernandez.

Not only do they get to make a Christmas tree, but they also get to paint ornaments and pick a special item off the shelf.

Hernandez says she loves seeing the joy on their faces when they see what they create.

“The excitement that the kids get even with this project right here, they’re like it’s hard but when they finally get finished and they have something that is tangible that they made, they’re super excited. not only that, but when they come back to pick it up and they see it fired in the kiln. they’re excitement is all that I need,” said Hernandez.

While parents might be waiting in line shopping to buy gifts, these kiddos are getting their hands dirty creating gifts, so who’s the real winner of black friday?

The Painted Potter is having a “Painting with Santa” event on December 11th where kids paint a cup and plate for Santa’s milk and cookies.

