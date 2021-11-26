Odessa Fire Rescue is putting the community first over the holidays

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For Odessa Fire Rescue first responders, a holiday doesn’t stop emergency calls from coming in.

They say it’s another just day on the clock serving and protecting the community on one of its busiest days of the year.

“A lot of the calls could be, they cook in the house and they have some smoke and they said off the smoke alarm, we have a lot of fire alarms and false alarms that day but we do also have a lot of structure fire just from cooking mishaps,” said Tyler Henry, the Odessa Fire Rescue Captain,” said Henry.

Since O.F.R. firefighters can’t be with their immediate family; they started a tradition of their own with their second family to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little better.

“Most of the guys at the different stations will cook and do a turkey deal and try to do the best they can with the time we have, ‘’ said Henry. “Not being with our direct family but we’re with our work family. We make the best of it”.

Between the 8 stations, Odessa Fire Rescue keeps fifty firefighters ready to jump into action if any emergency arises.

Even though O.F.R. says they never know what the day might bring, they’re grateful they can spend the day assisting others in need.

The mission is the same as any other day, we’re here to protect and serve and that’s what we’re going to do. We are going to do it to the best of our abilities, just because it’s Thanksgiving we’re not taking a day off,” said Henry.

