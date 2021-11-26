Advertisement

Odessa Fire Rescue is putting the community first over the holidays

Odessa Fire Rescue Flag Presentation
Odessa Fire Rescue Flag Presentation(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For Odessa Fire Rescue first responders, a holiday doesn’t stop emergency calls from coming in.

They say it’s another just day on the clock serving and protecting the community on one of its busiest days of the year.

“A lot of the calls could be, they cook in the house and they have some smoke and they said off the smoke alarm, we have a lot of fire alarms and false alarms that day but we do also have a lot of structure fire just from cooking mishaps,” said Tyler Henry, the Odessa Fire Rescue Captain,” said Henry.

Since O.F.R. firefighters can’t be with their immediate family; they started a tradition of their own with their second family to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little better.

“Most of the guys at the different stations will cook and do a turkey deal and try to do the best they can with the time we have, ‘’ said Henry. “Not being with our direct family but we’re with our work family. We make the best of it”.

Between the 8 stations, Odessa Fire Rescue keeps fifty firefighters ready to jump into action if any emergency arises.

Even though O.F.R. says they never know what the day might bring, they’re grateful they can spend the day assisting others in need.

The mission is the same as any other day, we’re here to protect and serve and that’s what we’re going to do. We are going to do it to the best of our abilities, just because it’s Thanksgiving we’re not taking a day off,” said Henry.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown

Latest News

Curb Side Bistro is giving away free food for Thanksgiving for the 8th consecutive year.
Curb Side Bistro distributes Thanksgiving meals for the eight consecutive year
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Springboard Center sees Fentanyl increase in West Texas
Springboard Center is seeing an increase in Fentanyl usage in West Texas
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time