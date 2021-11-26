Midland County Greater Works holds the 10th annual Turkey Trot at Memorial Stadium

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Trotting isn’t just for turkeys. Hundreds of people were at the Midland County Greater Works Turkey Trot this year.

The organization held its 10th annual Turkey Trot in-person at the Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving morning.

It was a welcome site after the run went remote last year to make sure people socially distanced.

More than five hundred runners lined up to participate in the 5k, 10 mile, and kids run.

The race raises money to deliver 40 pounds of groceries to the elderly and disabled in Midland, Ector, and Ward county.

The run began at the Memorial Stadium parking lot, ran throughout the north area neighborhoods, and ended back in the parking lot.

