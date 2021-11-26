Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) -

The following is a post by the Kermit Police Department regarding an escaped inmate:

The Kermit Police Department along with The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an escaped Winkler County Inmate. Randy Garza white male, 5′11″, 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes, “photo attached”.

Garza walked away from his trustee detail approximately 2 1/2 hours ago on November 25th at 3:15 P.M.. Garza was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lining, blues jeans, an orange t-shirt underneath, and red with a black baseball cap.

His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If you have information of the whereabouts or have seen Garza within the last 2 1/2 hours, please contact The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office or The Kermit Police Department immediately, at the following numbers SO 432-586-3461 or KPD 432-586-2577.

Do not attempt to apprehend Garza due to the fact that he has a violent background history of assaulting others. There is a $250 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Garza. All callers will remain anonymous.

Chief Jaime Ramos

We will update this story as more information is released.

The Kermit Police Department along with The Winkler County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for escaped Winkler... Posted by Kermit Police Department on Thursday, November 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.