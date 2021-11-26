Helpadvisory.com is aiming to bring awareness for safe driving not just on the holidays, but year-round

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The holiday season brings more travelers hitting the road than any other day.

According to a new study on deadly holiday driving, Texas ranks the highest number of fatal car accidents during the holidays.

For the winter holiday travel, many will decide to skip the plane ride and hit the road.

Help advisory. com analyzed national highway traffic safety administration data to find that Texas has the highest number of fatal accidents during holidays in the country.

“Texas is a large state, it’s hard to maintain all of the roads. There have been recent studies that road conditions are not as well-maintained as other states,” said Christian Worstell, a study author.

Regardless of Texas road conditions, data shows from 2015 to 2019 two hundred and ninety-eight accidents around Christmas and New year’s day were fatal.

Over forty-four percent of those involved a drunk driver that had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

“Texas has the third-highest rate of deadly accidents involving alcohol around the holidays and they were slightly more fatal accidents that were occurring around New Year’s and Christmas,” said Worstell.

Helpadvisory.com says its aim is to bring awareness to be careful on the road and reduce the number of accidents, not just around the holidays.

“Try to limit your nighttime driving, try to limit your driving during inclement weather, and of course never drive under the influence. It also could help to use a navigation app like Waze,” said Worstell.

