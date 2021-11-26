Advertisement

Curb Side Bistro serves 1,300 Thanksgiving meals

Curb Side Bistro is giving away free food for Thanksgiving for the 8th consecutive year.
Curb Side Bistro is giving away free food for Thanksgiving for the 8th consecutive year.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s becoming a tradition.

For the eighth consecutive year, Curb Side Bistro spent Thanksgiving giving away meals.

It’s become so popular, it stops traffic, forcing owner and executive Chef Alejandro Barrientos and his team of twenty volunteers to open earlier than usual.

“The plan was to start serving at 11, but we already had people lining up,” said Barrientos

At 11 a.m., the line wrapped down 38th Street to Dixie.

“We’ve been open for a little more than an hour now, and we’re already at 800-900 plates,” said Barrientos.

By One O’clock, that number had grown to 1,300.

It’s a new record facilitated by a speedy drive-thru model and generous portions.

“We’re doing turkey, we’re doing ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls, and of course the drinks and dessert,” Barrientos said. “You cannot forget dessert.”

Nor can you do without hardworking volunteers.

“It’s awesome,” said volunteer John Morales. “I wish more people would be inspired by something like this, and more business would open up to opportunities like this.”

Now that it’s over, it’s time to get ready for 2022.

“I like to think when this one’s over, we start planning for the next one,” said Barrientos.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown

Latest News

Odessa Fire Rescue Flag Presentation
Odessa Fire Rescue is putting the community first over the holidays
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Springboard Center sees Fentanyl increase in West Texas
Springboard Center is seeing an increase in Fentanyl usage in West Texas
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time