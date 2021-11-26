Curb Side Bistro serves 1,300 Thanksgiving meals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s becoming a tradition.

For the eighth consecutive year, Curb Side Bistro spent Thanksgiving giving away meals.

It’s become so popular, it stops traffic, forcing owner and executive Chef Alejandro Barrientos and his team of twenty volunteers to open earlier than usual.

“The plan was to start serving at 11, but we already had people lining up,” said Barrientos

At 11 a.m., the line wrapped down 38th Street to Dixie.

“We’ve been open for a little more than an hour now, and we’re already at 800-900 plates,” said Barrientos.

By One O’clock, that number had grown to 1,300.

It’s a new record facilitated by a speedy drive-thru model and generous portions.

“We’re doing turkey, we’re doing ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls, and of course the drinks and dessert,” Barrientos said. “You cannot forget dessert.”

Nor can you do without hardworking volunteers.

“It’s awesome,” said volunteer John Morales. “I wish more people would be inspired by something like this, and more business would open up to opportunities like this.”

Now that it’s over, it’s time to get ready for 2022.

“I like to think when this one’s over, we start planning for the next one,” said Barrientos.

