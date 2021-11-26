Curb Side Bistro distributes Thanksgiving meals for the eight consecutive year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s becoming an Odessa tradition. Curb Side Bistro opened its doors for the 8th straight thanksgiving to put food on the tables of the less fortunate.

“The plan was to start serving at 11, but we already had people lining up,” said Alejandro Barrientos, the co-owner of the Curb Side Bistro.

Curb Side Bistro is partaking in its 8th Thanksgiving meal giveaway and has grown to the point where it stops traffic, forcing owner and executive Chef Alejandro Barrientos and his team of twenty volunteers to open an hour early.

It did need to be seen. At 11 am, the line wrapped all the way down 38th street to Dixie.

“We’ve been open for a little more than an hour now, and we’re already at 800-900 plates,” said Barrientos.

By 1 o’clock that number had grown to 1,300.

It’s a new record facilitated by a drive-thru model and generous portions.

``We’re doing turkey, we’re doing ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls, and of course the drinks and dessert. You cannot forget dessert,” said Barrietntos.

Nor can you do without hardworking volunteers.

“It’s awesome. I wish more people would be inspired by something like this, and more business would open up to opportunities like this,” said John Morales, a volunteer.

Now that it’s over it’s time to get ready for 2022.

“I like to think when this one’s over, we start planning for the next one,” said Barrientos.

