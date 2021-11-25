Springboard Center is seeing an increase in Fentanyl usage in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The holidays are here but the Springboard Center in Midland wants to remind everybody that some people are struggling with drug abuse and the holidays can be a hard time.

The holidays are known for being a time to gather with family and friends but it’s important to check in on those struggling with drug abuse.

Over 100,000 Americans died in the last year from a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the largest overdose death toll in history.

West Texas has seen an increase as well when four people recently overdosed including a teenager.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks ago that here in the Permian Basin we had a teenager overdose on what they thought was oxycontin and it ended up being a combination of drugs,” said Roberta Dodd, the director of operations at the Springboard Center.

Dodd said they are seeing a huge increase of fentanyl from people coming into the Springboard Center.

She says most people don’t realize they’re taking fentanyl.

“We’ve seen quite an increase of people coming in and listing a primary drug-like drug of choice and testing positive for fentanyl and not being aware they have been taking fentanyl. We are seeing that drugs are being cut with Fentanyl or counterfeit pills are being made with Fentanyl and distributed as something else,” said Dodd.

The Springboard Center has seen a 25 percent increase in the last year for people testing positive for fentanyl.

“That wasn’t something we were seeing two or three years ago at all when our clients were screened when they were admitted. We are seeing it really often now,” said Dodd.

Dodd says in addition the holidays can be a stressful time where people may overindulge.

“If one of your loved ones has taken something and they’re having an adverse effect don’t be afraid to reach out, go to the hospital,” added Dodd.

If you’re needing help you can text “promise” to 50700 and someone will reach out to you.

