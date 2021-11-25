Jesus House spreads Season of Warmth to those in need

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As the weather cools down, Jesus’ House in Odessa geared up to warm up those in need this holiday season.

The night before Thanksgiving, Leonard Banks enjoyed a special meal at Jesus’ House in Odessa.

“Spanish food, Rice, Beans, Enchiladas,” said Banks.

A place he said he’s at home, surrounded by loved ones.

“I’ve been coming here for years, and I enjoy the meal and enjoy my friends, you know?” said Banks.

For the second year, Jesus’ house is lending a helping hand by providing a season of warmth, during a time many are looking for their next meal or a warm place to sleep.

“It is our big giveaway day, to help those that are in need to get ready for the wintertime. We are giving away thermals, socks, beanies, gloves, tents, and sleeping bags to those that are homeless,” said Elisha Ramirez, Jesus House Director of Men’s Transition Program.

To make sure those in need are well prepared to stay warm for the winter, Jesus House loaded nearly 200 backpacks with essentials for the homeless which they can come back to reload throughout the winter.

“We have had multiple friends of ours throughout the year die on the streets during the wintertime from hypothermia basically freezing to death,” said Ramirez.

Jesus’ House said it feels blessed to be able to spread warmth and the love from above.

“I’m just grateful that the Lord allows me to do this because if it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Ramirez.

