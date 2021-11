ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes hockey team plays home games this Friday and Saturday night against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

The Jackalopes won their last game 5-1, and currently have the most wins in their division with 20.

Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

