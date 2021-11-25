Advertisement

Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire. Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports she and three of her family members were swept away by flood waters July 20. The first three bodies were recovered several days after the flood. All four victims were in the same house in the Black Hollow area west of Fort Collins when the flood happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying
As the weather cools down, Jesus' House in Odessa geared up to warm up those in need this...
Jesus House spreads Season of Warmth to those in need
As the weather cools down, Jesus' House in Odessa geared up to warm up those in need this...
Jesus House spreads Season of Warmth to those in need