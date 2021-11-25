Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman

Latest News

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
As the weather cools down, Jesus' House in Odessa geared up to warm up those in need this...
Jesus House spreads Season of Warmth to those in need
As the weather cools down, Jesus' House in Odessa geared up to warm up those in need this...
Jesus House spreads Season of Warmth to those in need