West Texans included in the millions expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Thanksgiving travel rush has begun and if you’re planning to fly, TSA officials said travel volume this year is expected to be ‘notably higher’ but not quite back to pre-pandemic levels.

Many travelers who plan on catching flights this Thanksgiving holiday are arriving hours early to beat the crowd.

“I figured a lot of people are going to be flying out for the holidays, so I just wanted to make sure I come early enough,” said Harry Monthue, holiday traveler.

“The website says be here 90 minutes early and I’m OCD, and I really wanted to get going,” said Christy Bain, holiday traveler.

" We don’t want to get stuck in checking in, security, and such. We just wanted to make sure we didn’t want any delays,” said Robert Olgin, holiday traveler.

TSA Officials said it’s expecting to screen 20 million passengers during this busy Thanksgiving travel period, compared with nearly 26 million in the same period in 2019.

While the airport still remains busy, travelers tell CBS 7 it’s not enough to convince them to hit the roads.

“We’ve driven before and it’s very—it’s a long drive and it’s just more convenient,” said Olgin.

“I’m a truck driver but I decided not to hit the road because the weather is going to be bad in the mountains and it’s just better to fly right now,” said Monthue.

TSA said it’s prepared to meet travel needs as the busiest days during the Thanksgiving travel period are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Also in a tweet said 93 % of its employees are fully vaccinated.

