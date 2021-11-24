Advertisement

Midland job market on the rise

Midland job market on the rise
Midland job market on the rise(Midland job market on the rise)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In May 2020, Midland saw an all-time high of 12.3 percent unemployment. The Executive Director of Midland Development Corporation said that was a scary time for the community.

“We saw the civilian labor force shrink which is a really concerning metric because it means people have left the job market and maybe left the community,” said Sara Harris, the Executive Director of Midland Development Corporation.

Fast forward to today and Midland has made a great recovery. In the last year, Midland has added over 6,500 jobs. October’s unemployment was back down to 4.7 percent.

“The civilian labor force in Midland is back over 100,000 so we’re not quite to the heights we saw pre-pandemic but it’s still definitely a healthy recovery and very encouraging metric,” Harris said.

While many people are going back to work, there still are some challenges preventing people from returning to the office.

“Childcare has been one of the biggest issues and a lot of those individuals are on the low end of the salary structure, not on the higher end,” said Willie Taylor, the CEO for Permian Basin Workforce Board.

Taylor said there are options for those wanting to return to work.

“In the Permian Basin we have a $30 million budget and over 70% of that money is childcare. We actually pay for subsidized childcare for those individuals returning back to work,” Taylor said.

You can find more information here or call 432-367-3332.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman

Latest News

Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge
Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge
WEST TEXANS INCLUDED IN THE MILLIONS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL THIS THANKSGIVING
West Texans included in the millions expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday
Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge
Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge
fbi confirma los restos pertenecen a Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to his lawyer.