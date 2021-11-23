West Texans received a free ham after donating blood to Vitalant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Vitalant held a blood drive outside of an HEB in Midland and each donor was given a free ham for their donation.

The ham for blood drive was great timing for all those that came out.

“I donate every once in a while, not as often as I should, but I should get out here a lot more. The time it worked out good. Now I have a ham for the holidays,” said Billy Coppedge, a blood donor.

Vitalant holds a ham giveaway before Thanksgiving every single year.

