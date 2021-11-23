MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Red Bull pit stop crew is going all across the nation, and West Texas, for people to compete in the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge. The challenge is for you to change a tire on a race car.

“We’re out here with Red Bull, the pit stop crew. They’re on tour right now, they’re just coming down to have fun with the public. Let the public change a tire. I think the time to beat right now is nine seconds. If you’re able to crack it you get a free shirt and you also get to enjoy some free Red Bulls,” said Jose Alday, the Field Support Manager for Red Bull.

However, the real prize is if you get the fastest time against everyone who completes the tour challenge. Get the fastest time, get the ultimate Red Bull racing experience, an all-expense paid trip to the US Grand Prix.

“We’re a premium brand. We’re premium people and we like to treat the public as so. Let everybody come down have fun and who doesn’t want to change a tire on a race car?” said Alday.

The next stop for the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge Tour is at the Walmart Odessa at 4210 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy from 12-4pm on Wed. Nov. 24.

