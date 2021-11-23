Midland Soup Kitchen fed over a hundred families today for the Thanksgiving season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Soup Kitchen is continuing to serve hundreds of hot meals so families don’t go without.

It’s the turkey, homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, and love the Midland Soup Kitchen spent days preparing to make so no one goes hungry both in the body and spirit.

“We take advantage of all this, of all the people that come in here to tell them about Jesus and if we have to feed their bellies, which the Lord did that’s okay, I’m more than happy to do it,” said Nancy Ivy, the owner of the Midland Soup Kitchen.

Soup kitchen owner Nancy Ivy says she sees new faces and some who return each year to eat, gather and share what they’re most grateful for.

Hundreds of volunteers have also helped out to serve the community for a feast this size.

“I wanted to show an example to our kids and I thought what a better way than a serving the community we live in. We’re just so grateful and thankful to God that we can be here,” said Nadia Urias, a volunteer at the Midland Soup Kitchen.

For 30 years, the Midland Soup Kitchen has served West Texas and its members and volunteers are grateful for the opportunity to gather the community for something familiar.

“We want to continue the ministry and keep going, and this is just the normalcy. Back to normalcy with everyone coming together, you can see the smiles on people’s faces they were waiting for this,” said Ivy.

The Midland Soup Kitchen says the work doesn’t just stop here, it’s now starting preparations all over again for its annual Christmas holiday meal.

