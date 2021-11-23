Midland Market Street is working hard to keep its shelves stocked for the holidays despite supply chain issues

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The countdown is on. Thanksgiving is only three days away.

The store director at Market Street in Midland says they have been working hard to make sure everyone has their favorite foods come Thursday.

“There’s definitely a stress on the supply chain but our procurement teams and our distribution teams have been working way in advance getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday just to make sure that we have the traditional items everybody looks for,” said Todd Hollingsworth, the store director of Market Street in Midland.

That being said, if you haven’t picked up your turkey or gotten some of your favorite dishes, you might want to get on it.

“It’s been busy. Everything is trucking along and looking normal. We just encourage flexibility as well because there might be certain items that we have. It just might not be the particular brand that people are looking for but we want to make sure people have the traditional items that they need,” said Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth said Thanksgiving week is the busiest time of the year for Market Street.

Despite supply chain issues, they’re doing everything they can to keep the shelves stocked with everyone’s favorite thanksgiving foods, including turkeys.

“We’ve got plenty of turkeys. We purchased our turkeys a year in advance and that’s how we procure it and how we get them in advance so we have plenty of turkeys here,” said Hollingsworth

