LET THE BAND PLAY: Big Spring, Sweetwater bandsstep in for Andrews playoff game.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KOSA) -When it became apparent the Andrews band wouldn’t be able to perform at the football game today, it look for a second like Andrews wouldn’t have a band at all. That’s when multiple West Texas communities came together to form this.

In American sports, we like to use a lot of heavy words like battle, rivalry, and hate.

After the Andrews band was involved in a bus accident Friday that killed its band director and bus driver, those words were replaced with nouns like, love, care, and support.

“We all live in West Texas. We all look after each other. When something like this happens that’s such a terrible tragedy, we all pitch in to help out each other,” said Jay McWilliams, the Big Spring Superintendent.

Members of the Sweetwater and Big Spring bands took a day off from their Thanksgiving break to show support for Andrews performing for them when their band could not.

The two bands quickly learned a couple of Andrews songs and chants.

Even some alumni, like Texas Rangers organist Dustin Tatro showed up with his horn to show support.

“If our two biggest rivals are going to step in and be the band for the playoff game, let’s let some of the alumni come if they want to. So, I’m going to grab my horn and get out there if nothing else, that’s where I need to be,” said Tatro

At the half, the Sweetwater and Big Spring bands performed ‘nearer my god to thee’ to honor Andrews High school band director Darin Johns and bus driver Marc Boswell.

There was also a football game to be played, rumor has it the other team won.

It’s hard to imagine this day as anything but a win for Andrews and for West Texas.

Looking not at the scoreboard, but into the stands at what really matters.

“Even though we have this loss, and even though Darin Johns isn’t with us anymore, he’s still bringing us together,” said Matthew Gudino, the band director for Sweetwater High School.

“Satan thought he could mess with us and bring a community down. What he’s going to find out is he screwed up and never should’ve messed with Andrews,” said Tatro.

